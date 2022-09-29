Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 502 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 249.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 253,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,328,000 after acquiring an additional 14,999 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,087,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $41.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.06. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $40.81 and a 52 week high of $52.89.

