Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 109 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 195 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,139,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WDAY. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Workday to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Workday from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.40.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY opened at $156.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.83 and a 200 day moving average of $152.74. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.10 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 5,903 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $817,506.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,966,129.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $34,988.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,321,429.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 5,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $817,506.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,966,129.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,789 shares of company stock valued at $18,453,908 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

