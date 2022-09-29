Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 227 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BERY. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In other news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $47.64 on Thursday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BERY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Berry Global Group to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.56.

Berry Global Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.