Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 490 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $40.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.70. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $49.67.

