Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $89.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,984.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.32. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.12 and a 1-year high of $199.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. Datadog’s revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Datadog from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,229,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $501,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,033,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,229,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,913 shares of company stock valued at $10,784,616 in the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

