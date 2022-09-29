Global Retirement Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 713,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,078,000 after buying an additional 317,985 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 88,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after buying an additional 43,207 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 202,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,648,000 after buying an additional 118,085 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 8,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $63.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.301 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

