Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:MILN) Shares Up 3.2%

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:MILN – Get Rating) shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.05 and last traded at $27.02. 12,628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 21,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.17.
Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Trading Up 3.2 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.19.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (MILN)
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Millennial Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.