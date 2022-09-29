Globe Telecom (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY – Get Rating) were down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.68 and last traded at $41.68. Approximately 11 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on GTMEY shares. Citigroup cut shares of Globe Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Globe Telecom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Globe Telecom Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.69.

Globe Telecom Cuts Dividend

About Globe Telecom

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Globe Telecom, Inc provides telecommunications services to individual customers, small and medium-sized businesses, and corporate and enterprise clients in the Philippines. The company operates through Mobile Communications Services and Wireline Communication Services segments. It offers digital wireless communications services under the Globe Postpaid and Prepaid, and Touch Mobile brands; long distance communication or carrier services; broadband, as well as wireline voice and data communication services; and electronic payment and remittance services under the GCash brand.

