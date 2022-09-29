Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Golden Ocean Group in a report released on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.68. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Golden Ocean Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golden Ocean Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOGL opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.54. Golden Ocean Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $16.46.

Golden Ocean Group Increases Dividend

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 50.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 30.85%. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 70.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.66% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.