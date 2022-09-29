Golden Ocean Group Limited to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Golden Ocean Group in a report issued on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.68. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Golden Ocean Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golden Ocean Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 50.93% and a return on equity of 34.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

NASDAQ GOGL opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Golden Ocean Group has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $16.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 30.85%. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.38%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. 38.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

