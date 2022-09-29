Grand Central Investment Group Acquires 2,766 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Grand Central Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.7% of Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 5,525.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 29.1% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $149.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.62. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

