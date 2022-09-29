Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Acquires 32,360 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,972.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,001 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 32,360 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.8% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lcnb Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.49.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Up 3.1 %

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $118.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.19 and its 200-day moving average is $129.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 105.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.