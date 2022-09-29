Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Price Performance

Shares of GLDD opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $16.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65.

Insider Activity

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.23). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, CEO Lasse Petterson bought 10,000 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $96,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,630 shares in the company, valued at $9,685,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter worth $543,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,264,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,860,000 after acquiring an additional 72,769 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.4% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,179,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,464,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,847,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,945,000 after purchasing an additional 249,846 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter valued at about $1,960,000. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

