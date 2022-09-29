Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $105.86

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 105.86 ($1.28) and traded as low as GBX 70.93 ($0.86). Greencore Group shares last traded at GBX 75.15 ($0.91), with a volume of 2,013,244 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 130 ($1.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

Greencore Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £392.32 million and a P/E ratio of 1,503.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 91.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 105.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greencore Group

Greencore Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Patrick Gary Kennedy purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £16,640 ($20,106.33).

(Get Rating)

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.