Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) Shares Up 3.2%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65. 64,216 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 233,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Pi Financial reduced their price target on Greenlane Renewables from C$3.00 to C$1.40 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Greenlane Renewables Trading Up 3.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.27 million and a P/E ratio of -22.41.

Greenlane Renewables Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

