Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,781 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 231,511 shares.The stock last traded at $3.47 and had previously closed at $2.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Grove Collaborative in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Grove Collaborative Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative ( NYSE:GROV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.10 million.

In other Grove Collaborative news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,344 shares of company stock worth $694,737.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GROV. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 2nd quarter worth $43,039,000. Norwest Venture Partners XIII LP bought a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 2nd quarter worth $2,315,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 60.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby, and pet care products for households. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

