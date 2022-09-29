Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Grupo Santander upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a hold rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.30 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $7.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.60. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 263.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 120,988 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 105,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 47,709 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 842,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 97,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 25,694 shares during the last quarter. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

