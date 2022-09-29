Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Grupo Santander upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a hold rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.30 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $7.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.60. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $12.50.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.
