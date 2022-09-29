GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,595 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 67.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 119.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSK. Credit Suisse Group raised GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, AlphaValue cut GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,700.00.

GSK Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of GSK opened at $29.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. GSK plc has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.61.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. GSK had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. GSK’s payout ratio is 50.66%.

GSK Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.