Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 190 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 864.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 255.1% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $131,165.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,118,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $131,165.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,118,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,915,452.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,128 shares of company stock valued at $944,301. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Twilio Stock Up 4.5 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWLO. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.62.

NYSE TWLO opened at $73.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.27. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $64.29 and a one year high of $373.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.58.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

