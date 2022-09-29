Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 72 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 120.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,006,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,973,000 after acquiring an additional 25,317 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 26.5% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,237,000 after acquiring an additional 271,330 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.05.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $430,961.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $430,961.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $164.72 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.04 and a 1 year high of $327.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 67.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

