Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 1,600 iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 203,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 21,561 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 159.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 44.8% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 78,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IBML opened at $25.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.43. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $25.83.

