Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 5,067.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,778,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,430 shares during the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Argus reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hormel Foods Trading Up 1.1 %

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HRL opened at $46.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.21. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 56.83%.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.