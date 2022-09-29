Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in BOX by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in BOX by 33.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $343,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,395,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,901,373.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,400 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on BOX in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

BOX stock opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.96 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.74. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $33.04.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

