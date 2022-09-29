Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NMI by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,781,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,172,000 after acquiring an additional 182,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NMI by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,845,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,532,000 after acquiring an additional 153,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NMI by 15.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,585,000 after acquiring an additional 551,924 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in NMI by 27.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,696,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,596,000 after acquiring an additional 586,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NMI by 6.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,693,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,538,000 after acquiring an additional 152,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Compass Point dropped their target price on NMI to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on NMI to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NMI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

In related news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 19,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $398,489.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,722.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NMI stock opened at $20.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.45.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $132.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.52 million. NMI had a net margin of 51.86% and a return on equity of 17.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

