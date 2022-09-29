Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 731 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 204.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,362,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $298,035,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 38.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,318,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,462 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 343.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,140 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,742,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,607 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $72.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.99 and a beta of 0.93. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a current ratio of 11.95.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $536.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.00 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

