Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $26,000 Stock Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,686,000 after buying an additional 54,618 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,624,000 after purchasing an additional 12,628 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 3,487.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 75,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $77.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.76 and its 200 day moving average is $77.12. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $105.98.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $398.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.51%.

JACK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.04.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

