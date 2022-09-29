Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $30,000 Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 603.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,902,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,209 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 27.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,365,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,850,000 after purchasing an additional 295,305 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $39,489,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $11,831,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 23.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 403,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,983,000 after purchasing an additional 76,286 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

In other news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,004,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $568,975. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $79.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.33. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.96 and a 52 week high of $141.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $593.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.84 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 13.59%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

