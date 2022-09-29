Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $35,000 Stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 94,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 12,404 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $8,204,000.

Get BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:DYNF opened at $28.51 on Thursday. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $39.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.41.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.