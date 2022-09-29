Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $40,000 Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 83.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,465,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745,842 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,538,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,739,000 after buying an additional 1,548,369 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,565,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,806 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,721,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,683,000 after acquiring an additional 768,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 16.4% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,657,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 373,671 shares during the period.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 1.59.

DiamondRock Hospitality Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRH shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

(Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.