Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $55,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 6,000.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,800,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,667 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,649 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,067,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,465,000 after acquiring an additional 88,602 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,944,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,919,000 after acquiring an additional 966,353 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,334,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,350,000 after purchasing an additional 181,302 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $45.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.23. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $56.42.

