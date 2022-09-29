Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 154.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Upwork in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Upwork by 77.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,378,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,039,000 after buying an additional 601,358 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 34.7% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Upwork by 24.9% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 215,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 43,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Upwork by 18.7% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Stock Performance

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.62. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $61.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Insider Activity at Upwork

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 31.54%. The company had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $27,124.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,271,246.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $27,124.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,271,246.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $99,207.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,963.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,521 shares of company stock worth $866,904 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPWK shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Upwork from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Upwork from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Upwork Profile

(Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

