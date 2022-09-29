Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 895 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. 69.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $45.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.39. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $51.50.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $123.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.82 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EFSC shares. StockNews.com lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

