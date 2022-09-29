Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $41,000 Investment in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 963 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,597,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,887,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 17,481 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,920,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares during the period.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Verint Systems

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $3,116,746.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,060,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,423,595.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 14,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $547,546.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,816 shares in the company, valued at $8,915,404.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,116,746.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,423,595.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,032 shares of company stock worth $5,372,437. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verint Systems Price Performance

VRNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Verint Systems to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

Shares of VRNT opened at $34.91 on Thursday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.32. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.78, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Verint Systems had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $223.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verint Systems

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.