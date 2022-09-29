Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 196 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 49,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 96,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 149.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

BATS EEMV opened at $51.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.76 and a 200-day moving average of $56.74.

