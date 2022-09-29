Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 662 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 255,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 65,076 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 345,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,145,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 19.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,031,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,056,000 after buying an additional 168,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $47,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,906.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average of $34.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 1.13. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $67.76.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.93.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

