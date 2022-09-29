Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 12.4% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 23,330 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 826,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,688,000 after purchasing an additional 77,567 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 217,986 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $10,744,529.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,877,402.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 217,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $10,744,529.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,877,402.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,156 shares of company stock worth $11,790,954 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chewy stock opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of -236.34 and a beta of 0.44. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.70.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 85.74% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHWY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Chewy from $59.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Chewy from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.18.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

