Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 49,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 87,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

GSLC opened at $73.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.89. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $95.90.

