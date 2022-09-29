Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 859.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 255,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCPT opened at $25.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.30. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $30.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.68% and a return on equity of 10.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.333 dividend. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.92%.

FCPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

