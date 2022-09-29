Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.6% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 37,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 2.1% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.3% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BTI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Shares of BTI opened at $36.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $47.24.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

