Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 292 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHK. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 12,001,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,314,000 after purchasing an additional 62,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,958,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,075,000 after acquiring an additional 861,997 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,465,000 after acquiring an additional 33,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 3,328,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,723,000 after acquiring an additional 476,000 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHK shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.83.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ CHK opened at $95.49 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $105.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.47.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 35.01%. On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $2.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 10.5%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 22.99%.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

