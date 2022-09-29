Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 750 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.88.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

WCN stock opened at $139.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.49 and a 200-day moving average of $133.28. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $148.20.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

