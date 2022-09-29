Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Takes $35,000 Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRT. Compass Point set a $24.50 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.72.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $16.97 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average of $22.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

