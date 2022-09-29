Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.29.
HOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Harley-Davidson to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.
Harley-Davidson Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of HOG stock opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.80. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.31. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44.
Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.37%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Rafeh Masood purchased 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,062.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.
