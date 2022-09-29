Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($3.35) Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Hawaiian in a report issued on Monday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will earn ($3.35) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.65). The consensus estimate for Hawaiian’s current full-year earnings is ($4.17) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hawaiian’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $691.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.08 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.24% and a negative net margin of 10.93%.

Hawaiian Stock Up 1.7 %

HA has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius started coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Shares of HA opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.88. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 1.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 6.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 16.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

