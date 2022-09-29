Head to Head Analysis: TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) versus DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) and TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares DXC Technology and TaskUs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXC Technology 3.42% 16.61% 4.34% TaskUs 5.48% 12.80% 6.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for DXC Technology and TaskUs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXC Technology 2 3 4 0 2.22 TaskUs 0 3 5 0 2.63

Earnings & Valuation

DXC Technology presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.35%. TaskUs has a consensus price target of $30.78, suggesting a potential upside of 82.44%. Given TaskUs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TaskUs is more favorable than DXC Technology.

This table compares DXC Technology and TaskUs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXC Technology $16.27 billion 0.34 $718.00 million $2.21 10.90 TaskUs $760.70 million 2.16 -$58.70 million $0.46 36.67

DXC Technology has higher revenue and earnings than TaskUs. DXC Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TaskUs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.0% of DXC Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.2% of TaskUs shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of DXC Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of TaskUs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

DXC Technology has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TaskUs has a beta of 3.7, indicating that its stock price is 270% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TaskUs beats DXC Technology on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DXC Technology

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business. It also uses various technologies and methods to accelerate the creation, modernization, delivery, and maintenance of secure applications allowing customers to innovate faster while reducing risk, time to market, and total cost of ownership. In addition, this segment offers business process services, which include integration and optimization of front and back office processes, and agile process automation. The GIS segment adapts legacy apps to cloud, migrate the right workloads, and securely manage their multi-cloud environments; and offers security solutions help predict attacks, proactively respond to threats, and ensure compliance, as well as to protect data, applications, and infrastructure. It also provides IT outsourcing services to help customers securely and cost-effectively run mission-critical systems and IT infrastructure. In addition, this segment offers workplace services to fit its customer's employee, business, and IT needs from intelligent collaboration; and modern device management, digital support services, and mobility services. DXC Technology Company is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

About TaskUs

(Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc. provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions. The company also offers content security services, such as review and disposition of user and advertiser generated content, which include removal or labeling of policy violating, and offensive or misleading content; and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that consist of data labeling, annotation, and transcription services for training and tuning AI algorithms through the process of machine learning. It serves clients in various industry segments within the digital economy, including e-commerce, FinTech, food delivery and ride sharing, gaming, HiTech, HealthTech, social media, and streaming media. The company was formerly known as TU TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to TaskUs, Inc. in December 2020. TaskUs, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

