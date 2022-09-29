Head to Head Comparison: Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) and Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) and Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zevia PBC and Primo Water’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zevia PBC $138.17 million 2.14 -$45.99 million ($1.92) -2.24 Primo Water $2.07 billion 1.01 -$3.20 million ($0.09) -144.76

Primo Water has higher revenue and earnings than Zevia PBC. Primo Water is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zevia PBC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Zevia PBC has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primo Water has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Zevia PBC and Primo Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zevia PBC -43.38% -68.66% -56.14% Primo Water -0.64% 6.10% 2.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Zevia PBC and Primo Water, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zevia PBC 0 2 3 0 2.60 Primo Water 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zevia PBC currently has a consensus target price of $11.58, suggesting a potential upside of 168.75%. Given Zevia PBC’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zevia PBC is more favorable than Primo Water.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.7% of Zevia PBC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Primo Water shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Zevia PBC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Primo Water shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Primo Water beats Zevia PBC on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels. It provides its products under the Zevia brand name. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Encino, California.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel. The company sells its products through retailers and online at various price points. The company was formerly known as Cott Corporation and changed its name to Primo Water Corporation in March 2020. Primo Water Corporation was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

