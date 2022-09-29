Head to Head Contrast: Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) vs. TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA)

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) and Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

TELA Bio has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyra Therapeutics has a beta of -0.63, meaning that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TELA Bio and Lyra Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELA Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lyra Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

TELA Bio currently has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 129.95%. Lyra Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 184.09%. Given Lyra Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lyra Therapeutics is more favorable than TELA Bio.

This table compares TELA Bio and Lyra Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELA Bio -116.80% -278.82% -65.97% Lyra Therapeutics -761.97% -83.68% -61.56%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TELA Bio and Lyra Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELA Bio $29.46 million 4.19 -$33.28 million ($2.79) -3.04 Lyra Therapeutics $280,000.00 245.33 -$43.51 million ($2.87) -1.84

TELA Bio has higher revenue and earnings than Lyra Therapeutics. TELA Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lyra Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About TELA Bio

(Get Rating)

TELA Bio, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs. The company markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. TELA Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Lyra Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration. The company's product candidates include LYR-210, an anti-inflammatory implantable drug matrix for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), which is in Phase II clinical trial; and LYR-220 for CRS patients with and without nasal polyps. The company was formerly known as 480 Biomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2018. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

