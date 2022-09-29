Head to Head Contrast: YETI (YETI) versus The Competition

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare YETI to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares YETI and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio YETI $1.41 billion $212.60 million 13.48 YETI Competitors $3.47 billion $98.49 million 2.33

YETI’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than YETI. YETI is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YETI 0 5 11 0 2.69 YETI Competitors 51 416 898 12 2.63

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for YETI and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

YETI currently has a consensus price target of $63.25, indicating a potential upside of 109.44%. As a group, “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 156.28%. Given YETI’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe YETI has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.6% of YETI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of YETI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares YETI and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YETI 13.02% 43.04% 20.15% YETI Competitors -6.30% 0.24% 1.77%

Risk and Volatility

YETI has a beta of 2.49, indicating that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YETI’s competitors have a beta of 1.04, indicating that their average share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

YETI beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc. designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand. In addition, the company offers YETI-branded gear products, such as hats, shirts, bottle openers, and ice substitutes. It sells its products through independent retailers, including outdoor specialty, hardware, sporting goods, and farm and ranch supply stores, as well as through Website. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Hong Kong, China, Singapore, and Japan. YETI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

