Head-To-Head Review: Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) versus Arrow Global Group (OTCMKTS:ARWGF)

Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Rating) and Arrow Global Group (OTCMKTS:ARWGF – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amada and Arrow Global Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amada $2.79 billion 0.97 $247.15 million $2.92 10.26 Arrow Global Group $455.51 million 1.62 -$120.76 million $0.10 41.82

Amada has higher revenue and earnings than Arrow Global Group. Amada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arrow Global Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amada 0 0 0 0 N/A Arrow Global Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Amada and Arrow Global Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Amada and Arrow Global Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amada 9.13% 6.19% 4.91% Arrow Global Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Amada has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrow Global Group has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amada beats Arrow Global Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amada

Amada Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery and equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and range of tools for bending and punching. It also provides metal cutting machines, such as hyper saw, pulse cutting band saw, automatic and semi-automatic general-purpose band saw, vertical band saw, circular saw, and other machines; structural steel machines; grinding machines; and band saw blades and circular saw blades used for metal cutting machines. In addition, the company offers precision welding machines, including laser welders and markers, resistance welders, and systems used in automotive body panels and electrical equipment, LCD displays, personal computers, medical devices, and other products. Further, it provides stamping presses and stamping press equipment, and spring machines. The company was formerly known as Amada Holdings Co., Ltd. Amada Co., Ltd. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Isehara, Japan.

About Arrow Global Group

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, Italy, and the Netherlands. The company operates through Balance Sheet Business; Asset Management and Servicing Business; and Fund and Investment Management Business segments. It also manages g debt portfolios on behalf of external servicers and fund clients. The company sells its products under the Arrow Global, Capquest, Mars Capital, Drydensfairfax solicitors, Zenith, Europa Investimenti, Sagitta, Norfin, Whitestar, Vesting Finance, and Focum brand names. Arrow Global Group PLC was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

