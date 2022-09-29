Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,207,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,251,000 after acquiring an additional 585,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,784,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,400,000 after acquiring an additional 870,345 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 55.7% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,453,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,613 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 479.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,767,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.51. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 151.73%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Sunday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

